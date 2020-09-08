Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘Ninja Warrior’ Return

Thanks to the season premiere of American Ninja Warrior, NBC won the Monday ratings race. NBC scored a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second was Univision at 0.4/2.

Two hours of American Ninja Warrior got a 0.5 and 0.6. It is season 12 of the competition show. American Ninja Warrior opened at 1.0 last year and 1.2 two years ago.

A Dateline NBC rerun followed.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Medicos at 0.4 while Dulce Ambicion got a 0.3. All were flat with last week.

CBS, Fox and Telemundo all rated a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and Love Island at a flat 0.3, then a Bull repeat.

Fox had the 2014 football movie Draft Day.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos, Todo Por Mi Hija and Enemigo Intimo 2 all at 0.3. Exatlon lost a tenth and the other two shows were level with last week.

ABC got a 0.2/1 with The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons across its prime, flat with last week.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. Penn & Teller: Try This At Home repeats took up prime.