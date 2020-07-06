Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With NASCAR

NBC had the top score in Sunday prime, with NASCAR action pacing the net. NBC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. ABC was next at 0.4/3.

NASCAR Cup Series led off NBC’s prime at 0.6 and then 0.7. An America’s Got Talent rerun followed. NASCAR went to 9 p.m. ET and aired in the Eastern and Midwestern zones, with Hollywood Game Night airing on NBC in the Mountain and Pacific zones.

ABC had reruns of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game.

CBS and Univision both got a 0.3/2. CBS had two episodes of 60 Minutes down 33% to 0.4 and repeats of NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora up 50% to 0.3 and the movie Independence Day: Resurgence.

Telemundo did a 0.2/2 with movies End of Days and John Wick.

Fox got a 0.2/1 with comedy reruns.

The CW scored a 0.1/1 with repeats of DC’s Stargirl and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.