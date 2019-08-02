Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Hall of Fame Game

NBC won Thursday ratings by a mile, pre-season football leading the network to a 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. That doubled the 0.7/4 that Fox rated.

NBC had Broncos versus Falcons throughout prime. It was the Hall of Fame game.

Fox had MasterChef up 14% at 0.8 and Spin the Wheel at a flat 0.5.

CBS got a 0.6/3 and ABC did a 0.5/3.

Love Island got a 0.5 on CBS and Big Brother a 1.0, those two flat, then Elementary fell 25% to 0.3.

On ABC, Holey Moley went up 17% to 0.7 and Family Food Fight was a flat 0.4, and Reef Break a level 0.3.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. On Telemundo, Un Poquito Tuyo got a 0.2 and Betty en NY a 0.4, both down a tenth, and Preso No. 1 did a flat 0.4. On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo did a 0.4, La Rosa de Guadalupe a 0.3 and Sin Miedo a la Verdad a 0.3, all three flat.

The CW did a 0.2/1. The iZombie finale got a 0.2, as did The Outpost.