Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Cowboys-Rams
‘Sunday Night Football’ drops significantly from 2019 kickoff
NBC won the Sunday ratings race, with the return of NFL action sparking the Nielsens dramatically. Thanks to Sunday Night Football, NBC posted a 4.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 22 share. Fox was runner-up at 2.1/11.
NBC had Football Night in America at 1.8 and then the game, Cowboys versus Rams, scoring a 4.7. The first night of Sunday Night Football in 2019 saw Football Night in America at 3.0 on NBC and the game, Patriots-Steelers, at 6.6.
Fox had a football game leading into prime, then The OT, averaging a 4.5 from 7-8 p.m. A Masked Singer special got a 1.3--the season begins September 23--and Fox’s 2020 Fall Preview Special scored a 0.5.
CBS got a 0.7/4. 60 Minutes, featuring a new Bob Woodward segment and a couple rebroadcasted ones, scored a 0.9 and Big Brother shot up 25% to 1.0. Love Island went up 25% to 0.5.
ABC and Univision scored 0.4/2s. ABC had reruns across prime.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora at a flat 0.2 and Quien Es La Mascara up 33% to 0.4.
Telemundo got a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos grew 50% to 0.3 across three hours and a rerun of The Wall closed out prime.
The CW got a 0.1/1. The Fridge Wars finale tallied a flat 0.1 and a Supernatural rerun followed.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.