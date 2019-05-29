Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With ‘AGT’ Premiere

NBC was the big winner in Monday ratings, summer staple America’s Got Talent leading the net to a 1.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was ABC at 0.8/4.

America’s Got Talent, featuring a couple new judges, scored a 1.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. Last summer’s season premiere did a 2.4. The premiere of competition series Songland got a 1.2.

ABC had the 1994 film The Lion King at 0.9 and the finale of docuseries 1969 skyrocketed 50% to 0.6.

Fox got a 0.7/3 and CBS did a 0.6/3.

On Fox, MasterChef Junior slid 13% to a 0.7 from 8 to 10.

On CBS, a couple NCIS reruns led into Blood & Treasure, off 17% from premiere at 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2.

The CW got a 0.2/1. A Flash repeat led into The 100 at a level 0.2.