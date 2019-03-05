‘America’s Got Talent’ Returns on NBC May 28

America’s Got Talent returns for its 14th season on NBC May 28, starting off with a two-hour premiere. The show averaged 14 million viewers in its summer 2018 season.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions aired in January and February, and featured the top acts from Got Talent franchises around the world. Magician Shin Lim won, just as he did in the summer season.

Terry Crews hosts the new season and Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as judges.

Cowell created the show, which is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

American Ninja Warrior starts May 29 on NBC and shifts to its regular time slot Monday, June 10. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila host. Last summer, the show did a 1.3 rating in viewers 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Zuri Hall joins ANW as sideline reporter. She hosts What’s Good with Zuri Hall on E! News.

American Ninja Warrior is executive produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions’ founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed. Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile are executive producers.