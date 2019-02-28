NBC Orders Another Season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

NBC has renewed comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine for the 2019-20 season. The next season will be the second on NBC, and the seventh overall. Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran for five seasons on Fox.

The show premiered on NBC Jan. 10. It has averaged a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens, said NBC.

Andy Samberg plays Detective Jake Peralta. The cast also includes Andre Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Joe Lo Truglio.

Dan Goor, Michael Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner are executive producers.

“It’s been one of our great joys as a network to give Brooklyn Nine-Nine a second life,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “Cheers to Dan Goor, Mike Schur, Luke Del Tredici and David Miner, and our amazing cast and crew who each week turn New York’s finest into New York’s funniest.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Watch the cast find out about the renewal in the tweet below:

[embed]https://twitter.com/nbcbrooklyn99/status/1100902305858117637[/embed]