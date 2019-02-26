NBC Renews ‘Chicago’ Trio

NBC has renewed all three of its Dick Wolf Windy City dramas, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Med is in its fourth season, Fire is in its seventh, and P.D. is in its sixth. The three dramas are produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

“We remain in awe of the job Dick Wolf, our producers, casts and crews do in creating some of the most compelling television today,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming, NBC Entertainment. “The Chicago franchise is a lynchpin of our schedule and we’re thrilled that audiences have embraced our Wednesdays with such incredible passion for these shows and characters.”

Chicago Med is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Waxman, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Derek Haas, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. It averages a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 this season and 11.4 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day.”

Chicago Fire is executive produced by Wolf, Haas, Todd Arnow, Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Brandt, Forney and Jankowski. It does a 2.1 in 18-49 and 11.7 million viewers.

Chicago P.D. is executive produced by Wolf, Rick Eid, Jankowski, Haas, Forney and Eriq La Salle. Chicago P.D. averages a 2.1 in 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers.