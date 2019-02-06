‘The Village’ Premieres on NBC March 19

NBC drama The Village begins Tuesday, March 19. The show is about a group of people living in the same Brooklyn building. “While these characters are not related by blood, they have become an unlikely family. As each resident grapples with their own personal struggle, their neighbors come together to support them and the show gives true meaning to the phrase 'family is where you find it,'" in the network’s words.

The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint and Grace Van Dien.

The Village’s rookie season concludes May 21.

Mike Daniels writes and executive produces. Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce the pilot. Jessica Rhoades also executive produces.

Universal Television and 6107 Productions produce The Village.