Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins with Original Programming

NBC won the 18-49 demo Wednesday night in the Nielsen overnight ratings, averaging a 2.3 rating/7 share on the strength of new outings for Last Comic Standing and Dateline, each averaging a 2.4/7.

CBS was second on the night in the demo with a 2.1/6 thanks to repeats of Criminal Minds and CSI: NY, which each recorded a 2.2/6.

ABC and Fox were far behind, with ABC averaging a 1.4/4 for repeats of According to Jim and Just for Laughs and getting little horsepower from its only original, the lowest-rated show of the night, NASCAR in Primetime (1.1/3).

Fox was one-tenth of a rating point behind with a 1.3/4 for repeats of 'Til Death and Bones.

The CW was fifth with a 0.8/2 for wall-to-wall (make that runway-to-runway) America’s Next Top Model.