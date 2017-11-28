Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Mighty ‘Voice’

NBC took top honors in Monday prime ratings, posting a 1.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share as 'The Voice' did a big number. That was better than ABC’s 1.4/5.

Two hours of The Voice was up 12% to 1.9 on NBC, and A Very Pentatonix Christmas rated a 1.2, 9% up over last year’s special.

On ABC, the CMA Country Christmas rated a 1.2 from 8-10, 20% better than last year’s telecast. The Good Doctor scored a 1.8, down a tenth of a point.

CBS was at 1.0/4, with Kevin Can Wait at a flat 1.2, Man With a Plan up 10% at 1.1, Superior Donuts at a flat 1.0 and 9JKL up 13% to 0.9. Scorpion rated a level 0.9 at 10.

The CW attained a 0.9/3 as it gained from a superhero crossover stunt. Supergirl and Arrow both did a 0.9, both up 80% over their previous episodes. Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cross over Tuesday.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.

Fox was at 0.4/2 with repeats of Lucifer and The Gifted.



