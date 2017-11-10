Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins With Football

NBC had the top score in broadcast prime Thursday, posting a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with Thursday Night Football leading the way. NBC’s viewer share was a 9. Next up was CBS at 1.6/6.

Football Night in America tallied a 2.1 on NBC, and the game, Seattle Seahawks versus Arizona Cardinals, a 2.5. It was Thursday Night Football’s first run of the season on NBC. Two Thursdays before, the pre-game did a 1.5 on CBS and the game a 2.2.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory did a flat 2.7 and Young Sheldon was a level 2.2. Mom was up 7% at 1.5 and Life in Pieces was a flat 1.2, then SWAT was off 9% from its premiere at 1.0.

ABC was at 1.3/5. The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy ticked up 6% to 1.9 and Scandal did a flat 1.1. Taylor Swift performed a new song from her Rhode Island waterfront mansion during a break in Scandal. How to Get Away With Murder posted a level 0.9.

Fox did a 0.9/4, as Gotham rated a 0.9 and The Orville a 1.0. Both shows were flat.

Univision was at 0.6/2 and Telemundo at 0.5/2.

The CW rated a 0.5/2, as Supernatural scored a 0.6 and Arrow a 0.5. Both were flat.



