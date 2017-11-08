Primetime Ratings: Potent ‘This Is Us’ Paces NBC

NBC seized top prize in Tuesday prime, riding a robust This Is Us to a decisive 1.8 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. In second was CBS at 1.2/5.

The networks were against the World Series on Fox a week ago, and Halloween as well.

On NBC, The Voice did a 1.9, down a tenth from its performance Monday (it had an encore show the Tuesday before), and This Is Us climbed 25% to 2.5. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders grew 29% to 0.9.

On CBS, NCIS increased 25% to 1.5 and Bull went up 20% to 1.2. NCIS: New Orleans rated a 1.0, a tenth better than last week.

ABC did a 0.9/4, as The Middle grew 18% to a 1.3 and Fresh Off the Boat ticked up 11% to 1.0. Black-ish went up 10% to 1.1 and The Mayor increased 14% to.7, then Kevin (Probably) Saves the World climbed 17% to 0.7.

Fox rated a 0.8/3. Lethal Weapon did a 1.0, up a tenth from its last fresh airing, and The Mick was down 13% to 0.7, then Brooklyn Nine-Nine posted a flat 0.6.

The CW was at 0.7/3, as The Flash blew up 29% to 0.9 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow went up 25% to 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both did a 0.5/2.