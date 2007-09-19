Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins with Biggest Loser; CW Returns
NBC won the primetime ratings in the 18-49 demo Tuesday night with a 2.9 rating/8 share, led by two hours' worth of The Biggest Loser, which built from a 2.7 rating from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to a 3.8 rating from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m., winning every half-hour in between.
Tuesday wins are getting to be a habit for the Peacock, which claimed 14 of the past 16 Tuesday nights.
CBS was second with a 2.4/7, led by Big Brother with a 3.3/9 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. It didn't get much power out of game show Power of 10, which came in fourth from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., including behind a rerun of House on Fox.
It was a horse race for third, with ABC edging out CBS by one-tenth of a rating point, and The CW -- which was returning to the radar screen thanks to Beauty and the Geek -- by only two-tenths.
ABC's best performer was candid camera show Just for Laughs, with a 2.2/6 from 9 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
Fox was fourth with a 1.8/5, led by that House rerun (2/6), a repeat of last year's cast-clearing season-ender.
The CW averaged a 1.7/5 with two hours’ worth of the debut of Beauty and the Geek.
