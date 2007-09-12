Primetime Ratings: NBC Wins with Biggest Loser

The Biggest Loser was a big winner for NBC, lifting it to the top spot in the Nielsen Media Research ratings in the 18-49 demo.

NBC averaged a 2.8/8 on the night with two hours' worth of Loser, which grew strongly every half-hour from a 2.4/8 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. to a 3.8/10 from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC won every half-hour on the night, including beating CBS' Big Brother from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. and winning 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a repeat of Law & Order:SVU (2.2/6).

CBS edged Fox for second with a 2.2/6 led by Big Brother's 3/8 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Fox averaged a 2.1/6. Its top show was a repeat of House, which came in third at a 2.5/7.

ABC was fourth with a 1.7/5, led by reality show Just for Laughs (2.1/6).

The CW was fifth with a 0.5/1 for Gilmore Girls and Beauty & the Geek.