Primetime Ratings: NBC Toughs it Out with 'Titan Games'
ABC, CBS and Fox score three-way tie
NBC took the top spot in Monday's primetime ratings according to Nielsen overnights, adults aged 18-49. The network scored a 0.7 and a 4 share with another episode of The Titan Games. Univision came in second scoring a 0.5 and a 3 share on the night.
Titan Games was down 13% from last week, scoring a 0.7 for the network. The Wall was also down 14% from last week scoring a 0.6. Cannonball premiered Monday night at 10 p.m. scoring a 0.6.
Univision scored a 0.5 with Te Doy La Vida up 20% from last week with a 0.6. Amor Eterno also scored a 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay Dos scored a 0.4.
ABC, CBS and Fox tied with a 0.4/2. ABC had The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons averaging a 0.3 across prime. CBS had repeats of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and All Rise. Fox also had repeats of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.
Telemundo scored a 0.3/2. The CW scored a 0.2/1 with Whose Line Is It Anyway? and Penn and Teller.
