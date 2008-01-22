Primetime Ratings: NBC Tops on Monday Night

NBC won outright or tied for first in every half-hour of primetime Monday night in the 18-49 demo, averaging a 4 rating/10 share for an all-original lineup.

Deal or No Deal led the way with a 4.4/10 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. American Gladiators averaged a 4.3/10 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., down from a 4.6/12 the week before, and Medium averaged a 3.4/9 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

Fox, also with an all-original lineup, was second with a 3.3/8, led by Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicleswith a 3.6/8, although that was down from its 4.2/10 the week before. The show debuted with a massive 7.6/18, but that was with the New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys National Football League playoff game for a lead-in

CBS was third with a 3.1/8 for a mix of repeats and originals, with its top show one of the latter, a rerun of Two and a Half Men with a 4/9.

ABC was fourth with its all-original lineup of Dance War (2.6/6), Notes from the Underbelly (1.6/4) and October Road (1.9/5).

The CW was fifth, averaging a 0.7/2.