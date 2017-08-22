Primetime Ratings: NBC Tallies Top Trump Score

NBC scored a narrow win in Monday ratings, posting a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That topped ABC’s 1.1/4. President Donald Trump’s speech was aired on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC from 9 to 9:30.



American Ninja Warrior grew 8% to 1.4 on NBC. Midnight, Texas did a 0.6 at 10:30, down a tenth of a point from last week.



NBC also took top Trump honors. It had a 1.4 from 9 to 9:30, while ABC did a 1.2, CBS a 0.7 and Fox a 0.6.



On ABC, Bachelor in Paradise rated a 1.4, down 13%. A black-ish repeat closed out ABC’s prime offerings.



Telemundo rated a 0.8/3, with strong showings from Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso 2 and El Señor de los Cielos.



Fox was at 0.7/3. So You Think You Can Dance scored a flat 0.7.



CBS did a 0.6/2. Repeated comedies aired before and after the president, and CBSN: On Assignment did a level 0.4.



Univision scored a 0.5/2.



The CW did a 0.2/1 with repeats of Supergirl and Hooten & the Lady.