Trump to Deliver First Primetime Policy Speech

In his first scheduled TV primetime broadcast to the nation, President Donald Trump Monday night will outline a new international military strategy.



The White House was billing the 9 p.m. speech as "an address to our nation’s troops and the American people."



He will deliver it form Fort Meyer, just outside Washington, to provide an "update on the path forward for America’s engagement in Afghanistan, the nation's longest war, and South Asia."



It will also, at least potentially, be a chance to take some of the focus off of his domestic troubles in the wake of the Charlottesville violence and its political aftermath by focusing on foreign policy.



CBS's Anthony Mason will anchor that network's coverage, with Major Garrett reporting from the White House, David Martin from the Pentagon and Charlie D'Agata from Kabul, Afghanistan.



CNN was billing it as the "first prime-time broadcast on a specific policy issue to the nation as president."



Shepard Smith will anchor the coverage for Fox Broadcasting stations, while Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will anchor for Fox News Channel, with input from The Five's Dana Perino, senior political analyst Juan Williams and FNC contributors Gillian Turner and General Jack Keane. Neil Cavuto will host for Fox Business Network.



Lester Holt will anchor for NBC starting at 9 p.m. E.T., along with Andrea Mitchell and Chuck Todd. Hallie Jackson will report from Fort Myer.



The speech is necessitating CNN pushing back its scheduled 9 p.m. town hall with Repulican House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) to 9:30.