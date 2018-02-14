Primetime Ratings: NBC Stays Strong With Games
NBC won the ratings race with Olympics coverage, its 5.2 rating in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, flat with the network’s previous-night performance. NBC also pulled in a 20 share.
In second was ABC at 0.7/3.
NBC’s Tuesday offerings included snowboarding, alpine skiing and speed-skating.
On ABC, The Bachelor Winter Games premiered to a 0.8. The show sees 14 international bachelors and bachelorettes seek out love with existing Bachelor personalities.
CBS did a 0.6/2. It was in repeats.
Fox was at 0.5/2 with repeats.
Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.5/2.
The CW weighed in at 0.4/2. After a repeat of The Flash, drama Black Lightning did a 0.5, down a tenth of a point from its airing last week.
