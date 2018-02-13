Primetime Ratings: NBC Olympics Coverage Ticks Up

NBC rode Olympics action to a big win in Monday’s prime ratings, finishing with a 5.2 in viewers 18-49, according to the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share. In second was ABC at 1.3/5.

The previous night, NBC rated a 5.1 across prime.

Monday’s action from PyeongChang included alpine skiing, freestyle skiing, snowboarding and speed skating.

On ABC, The Bachelor was down 17% from last week at 1.5 and was followed by a Good Doctor repeat.

CBS was at 0.8/3. Big Brother: Celebrity Edition did a 1.3, up a tenth from the previous night, and was followed by repeats.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.5/2.

The CW and Fox were both at 0.4/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.5 on CW, before Whose Line Is It Anyway? tallied a 0.2.

On Fox, Lucifer and The Resident both scored a 0.4. Last week’s Lucifer rated a 1.0 and The Resident a 1.1, before the Olympics began.