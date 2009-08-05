Primetime Ratings: NBC Shows Off Its ‘Talent'

NBC scored big ratings from a full three-hour primetime block of America's Got Talent Tuesday night. The show hit its high-water mark in the 10 p.m. hour with a 3.6/11 rating and 12.8 million viewers. NBC easily won the night overall.

Fox took the opening hour with a 3.1/11 for Hell's Kitchen, down slightly from last Tuesday's 3.3/11. A rerun of Talent on NBC scored a 1.8/6, while CBS' NCIS rerun garnered a 1.7/6 and an hour-leading 9.4 million viewers. The Superstars on ABC was next at 0.9/3. The CW came in fifth at 0.4/1 for a rerun of 90210.

The first hour of the new episode of Talent brought in a 3.3/10 and 12.5 million viewers for NBC. Next was CBS' Big Brother at 2.3/7. Fox's More to Love was third at 1.8/5, down from last week's premiere, which drew a 1.9/6. ABC's The Superstars (0.9/3) and a rerun of Scrubs (0.7/2) earned a 0.8/2. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a rerun of Hitched or Ditched.

NBC's second new hour of Talent took the top spot in ratings and viewers on the night. ABC's Primetime: Family Secret was next at 1.3/4. A rerun of Medium on CBS took in a 1.0/3.

On the night NBC earned a 2.9/9 and 10.8 million viewers. Fox came in second at 2.5/8. CBS was third at 1.7/5. ABC scored a 1.0/3. The CW finished fifth with a 0.4/1.