Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Strong ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC won the Sunday prime battle, with Sunday Night Football drawing robust Nielsens. NBC had a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. In second was CBS at 1.8/10.

Football Night in America went up 14% to 1.6 on NBC and the game, Saints against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, a 3.9. That was a 3% gain over Cowboys-Eagles last Sunday.

CBS had Steelers-Cowboys at the start of prime, then 60 Minutes at 2.8, way up from last week, when it did not have an NFL lead-in. The season starters for NCIS: Los Angeles got a 1.0 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.6.

ABC got a 0.6/3 and Fox a 0.5/3. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos and Supermarket Sweep both at a flat 0.7. Who Wants to be a Millionaire dropped 20% to 0.4, as did the special 20/20: Alex Trebek Remembered.

On Fox, comedy reruns led into new episodes of The Simpsons at 0.6 and Bless the Harts at 0.4, both way down from last week, when they had an NFL lead-in. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy were both down a tenth at 0.6.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. On Univision, Aqui y Ahora got a flat 0.3 and two hours of Tu Cara Me Suena was down a tenth at 0.3. Sal Y Pimienta got a level 0.2.

Telemundo had the movies Salt and Hard Target 2.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Pandora got a flat 0.0 and led into Whose Line Is It Anyway? reruns.