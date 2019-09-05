Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores With Growing ‘AGT’

NBC had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, as the America’s Got Talent results show led to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49 for the night, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Close behind was Fox at 0.7/4.

America’s Got Talent went up 9% to 1.2. Past standouts Darci Lynne Farmer and Preacher Lawson performed. Songland grew 14% to 0.8 and Hollywood Game Night rated a flat 0.4.

On Fox, MasterChef did a flat 0.8 and BH90210 slid 14% to 0.6. Fox won the Wednesday race the week before.

CBS got a 0.6/3. Big Brother posted a flat 1.1 and led into repeats.

ABC did a 0.4/2 with repeats across prime.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso at 0.4 and Preso No. 1 at 0.3. All three were level with last week.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe, Juntos and Sin Miedo a la Verdad all got a 0.4. All three were up a tenth of a point.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. Bulletproof got a 0.2 and Hypnotize Me a 0.1, Bulletproof up a tenth and Hypnotize Me flat.