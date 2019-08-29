Primetime Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ Leads Fox to Wednesday Win

Fox had the top score in Wednesday prime ratings, MasterChef leading the net to a 0.8 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. That squeaked by the 0.7/4 that NBC posted.

Fox and NBC split the win the week before.

MasterChef went up a tenth to 0.8 and BH90210 lost a tenth for a 0.7. The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot premiered at 1.5 Aug. 7.

NBC had the America’s Got Talent results show at 1.1 and Songland at 0.7, before Hollywood Game Night got a 0.4. All three were flat with last week.

CBS got a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.5/3.

CBS had Big Brother down 15% for a 1.1, followed by repeats.

ABC had reruns across prime.

Telemundo and Univision both scored a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both scored a 0.4 and Preso No. 1 a 0.3. All three were flat.

On Univision, La Reina Soy Yo got a 0.4 and Juntos, El Corazon Nunca Se Equivoca and Sin Miedo a la Verdad 0.3s. All three were flat.

The CW did a 0.1/1, with Bulletproof and Hypnotize Me both at that number. Bulletproof was flat and Hypnotize Me lost a tenth.