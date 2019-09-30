Primetime Ratings: NBC Scores Big With Sunday Night Football

NBC scored big again with its Sunday Night Football ticket, according to Nielsen overnight ratings, adults 18-49. The network scored a 5.6 and a 24 share on the night. CBS came in second with a 1.7 and a 7 share.

NBC had Football Night in America from 7 to 8:30 p.m. which averaged a 3.7 and was followed by the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New Orleans Saints for the rest of prime. The game averaged a 6.7 overall.

CBS had the Vikings and Bears from 7 to 7:30 p.m. before the premiere of 60 Minutes which averaged a 2.5. The season premiere of God Friended Me rated a 1.0, down 28% from last year's premiere. The series got renewed in January this year. NCIS: LA also premiered last night and rated a 0.8. CBS wrapped up primetime with a repeat of Evil.

ABC and Fox were tied for third with a 0.8/3. ABC kicked off the night with the premiere of America's Funniest Home Videos which rated 0.8 followed by the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud at a 1.0. Shark Tank premiered at a 0.7 followed by the season premiere of The Rookie also at a 0.7.

Fox had a repeat of Bob's Burgers before the season premiere of The Simpson's at a 0.9. The newest series Bless The Harts debuted at a 0.7 followed by the premieres of Bob's Burgers and Family Guy all steady at a 0.7.

Univision and Telemundo tied with a 0.3/1 on the night. Telemundo had a Donald Trump special from 7 to 8 p.m. which rated a 0.3. Univision was carried by Aqui Y Ahora which also rated a 0.3.

The CW ranked last with a 0.1. At 8 p.m. was the iHeart Radio Music Awards Greatest Moments special which rated a 0.1.