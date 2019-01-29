‘God Friended Me’ Gets Second Season on CBS

CBS has ordered a second season of God Friended Me, the rookie drama. The Sunday show averages 10 million viewers, said CBS.

God Friended Me, about an atheist who gets a friend request from God on social media, debuted in late September. Brandon Micheal Hall, Violett Beane, Suraj Sharma, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton are in the cast.

“We’re thrilled with how God Friended Me has performed on Sundays. It’s one of the top three new series on television, has improved its time period significantly, and continues a long tradition of prestige dramas for CBS on the night,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment.

Last week, CBS renewed freshmen shows FBI, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood.

“Our amazing cast and producers have done a wonderful job of bringing this series to life each week with humorous and inspirational storylines,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming. “Viewers have clearly embraced our characters and the positive message the show delivers.”

Greg Berlanti, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Sarah Schechter and Marcos Siega are the executive producers for God Friended Me on behalf of Warner Bros. Television.