CBS Renews ‘FBI,’ ‘Magnum P.I’ and ‘The Neighborhood’

CBS has renewed freshman series FBI, Magnum P.I. and The Neighborhood for second seasons. FBI comes from Dick Wolf. Jay Hernandez stars as Magnum P.I. Cedric the Entertainer stars in The Neighborhood, and is an executive producer, too.

“Each of these distinctive shows has made their mark in a variety of ways,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “Our goals this season were to introduce new series that audiences are passionate about, add more strength to a winning schedule and create more inclusive programming.”

FBI averages almost 13 million viewers. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Ebońee Noel and Sela Ward are in the cast. In addition to Wolf, Rick Eid, Terry Miller, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

Magnum has improved its time period by 32%, said CBS. Hernandez plays former Navy SEAL Thomas Magnum. Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill are also in the cast. Peter M. Lenkov, Eric Guggenheim, Justin Lin, John Davis, John Fox and Danielle Woodrow are the executive producers.

Comedy The Neighborhood averages nearly 8 million viewers. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold star as neighborhood stalwarts the Butlers, while Max Greenfield and Beth Behrs are the new arrivals, the Johnsons. The show also stars Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. Besides Cedric, the executive producers are Jim Reynolds, Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling and Eric Rhone.

“We’re thrilled by the creative direction and performance of these three shows as they continue to grow in popularity and resonate with the network’s viewers,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive VP of programming.