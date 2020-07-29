Primetime Ratings: NBC on Top With ‘AGT’

NBC won Tuesday ratings by a mile, with America’s Got Talent setting the pace. NBC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That topped the 0.5/3s put up by ABC and Univision.

America’s Got Talent did a 0.9 and a 1.0 across two hours, down a bit from 1.1 and 1.2 with its last fresh episode. World of Dance scored a flat 0.7.

ABC had 20/20 at 0.5 and 0.6 across two hours. What Would You Do? shot up 67% to 0.5.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida up 20% to 0.6 and Medicos at 0.4, then Como Tu No Hay 2 at 0.4. The latter two were level with last week.

CBS got a 0.4/3 with repeated dramas.

Telemundo rated a 0.3/2 with Exatlon Estados Unidos up 33% to 0.4, Cennet at 0.3 and Enemigo Intimo 2 at 0.2, the latter two flat.

Fox posted a 0.2/1 with reruns.

The CW scored a 0.1/1. DC’s Stargirl gained a tenth for a 0.2 and the premiere of Tell Me a Story got a 0.1.