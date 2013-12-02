Primetime Ratings: NBC Leads Sunday With NFL Football

NBC led Sunday with Sunday Night Football, posting an overall 4.4 rating/11 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. Football Night in America drew a 2.6 while NBC will release official numbers on Tuesday for the game between the New York Giants and Washington Redskins.

CBS finished second with an NFL-inflated 3.7/9; its lineup delayed by 51 minutes in the Eastern and Central time zones. Amazing Race drew a 1.9, The Good Wife posted a 1.6 and The Mentalist aired out of primetime (from 11-11:30 p.m. the show drew a 1.6).

Fox aired a mix of repeats and originals for a 1.5/4. Following a Simpsons repeat, Bob's Burgers was down 16% to a 1.6, while American Dad (also following a repeat of Family Guy) dipped 11% to a 1.7.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.3/3. Once Upon a Time was even with its last episode two weeks ago with a 1.9. From 9-11 p.m., ABC aired the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie Christmas in Conway for a 1.1 rating.