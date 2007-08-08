Primetime Ratings: NBC Has Talent, Victory

NBC won the Tuesday-night primetime-ratings race in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating/8 share, according to Nielsen Media Research, on the strength of America's Got Talent and despite the premieres of three shows on the competition.

CBS was second with a 2.5/7 in the demo. Its top show was the premiere of Drew Carey-hosted game show Power of 10, which was strong out of the blocks at a 2.7/9 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., although second to NBC's Talent.

Power of 10 built from a 2.4 rating in its first half-hour to a 3 in its second as a teen-age contestant walked off with a cool $1 million.

ABC was third with a 2.1/6, led by the premiere of iCaught. The show -- which is hoping to surf the wave of YouTube/user-generated videos -- won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 2/6, but it was moving in the wrong direction against repeats on the competition, dropping from a 2.4/7 in its first half hour to a 2/6 in its second.

ABC’s debut of Primetime Crime from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. was third in the time period with a 2.2/6, but ABC pointed out that those were the network’s best nonsports ratings in the time period -- it had National Basketball Association playoffs -- for the summer. Taking a page from the trend toward crime-focused primetime-news reality, ABC is using the Primetime banner to spotlight a different crime each week through the beginning of September.

Fox was fourth, atypical of its overall summer performance but par for the course on Tuesday, where its original reality show, On the Lot (0.9/3), has never caught on.

The CW averaged a 0.5/2 on the night.