Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox In Virtual Tie

NBC and Fox virtually split the win in Monday prime ratings. Two hours of The Voice led NBC to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. Behind the might of drama 9-1-1, Fox had a 1.0 rating and a 4 share.

Fox and NBC also shared the win the Monday before.

The Voice did a level 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bluff City Law slid 17% to 0.5.

9-1-1 also did a 1.3 on Fox, while Prodigal Son posted a 0.7. Both were flat.

ABC was just off the pace at 0.9/4. Dancing with the Stars had a level 1.0 across two hours and The Good Doctor lost 10% for a 0.9.

CBS had a 0.7/3. The Neighborhood got a flat 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola dipped 13% to 0.7. All Rise and Bull both scored a 0.6, the pair down 14% from last week.

Telemundo averaged a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso both had a 0.5, Exatlon flat and El Final up a tenth. El Senor de los Cielos fell 20% to 0.4.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and Cuna de Lobos both tallied a flat 0.4. El Dragon was down 25% to 0.3.

The CW rated a 0.2/1 with reruns of All American and Black Lightning.