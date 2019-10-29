Primetime Ratings: Fox, NBC Tie

Fox and NBC shared the prime ratings win Monday, Fox led by 9-1-1 and NBC with The Voice. Both rated a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat the 0.8/4 that ABC averaged.

Fox won the ratings race the week before. 9-1-1 lost 13% for a 1.3 and Prodigal Son slipped 13% for a 0.7.

NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.3 from 8 to 10 p.m. and Bluff City Law went up 20% to 0.6.

ABC had Dancing with the Stars up 11% to 1.0 from 8 to 10 and a Good Doctor rerun.

CBS did a 0.7/3. The Neighborhood rated a level 0.9 and Bob Hearts Abishola shot up 14% to 0.8. All Rise and Bull both scored a flat 0.7.

Telemundo got a 0.5/2 and Univision a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.5. El Final del Paraiso scored a 0.4 and El Senor de los Cielos a 0.5, both losing a tenth.

On Univision, it was 0.4s for La Rosa de Guadalupe, Cuna de Lobos and El Dragon. La Rosa lost a tenth of a point, Cuna was flat and El Dragon picked up a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. All American and Black Lightning both did a 0.2, both shows down a tenth of a point.