Primetime Ratings: NBC, Fox in Virtual Draw

NBC and Fox were in a virtual tie for the Monday prime ratings lead, with NBC scoring a 1.0/5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and Fox getting a 1.0/4. Those beat the 0.7/3 that ABC posted.

NBC had The Voice at 1.2 from 8 to 10 p.m. and The Enemy Within at 0.6, both shows flat.

Fox had The Resident up 13% for a 0.9 and 9-1-1 down 8% for a 1.1.

On ABC, it was documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story at 0.8 from 8 to 10 and The Fix down 20% at 0.4.

CBS got a 0.6/3. A Big Bang Theory repeat led off prime and Man With a Plan grew 14% for a 0.8. The Code did a 0.5 after last week’s 0.6/0.5 double run and Bull a flat 0.6.

Telemundo also rated a 0.6/3, with La Reina del Sur getting a noisy 0.8, down a tenth from last week’s premiere.

Univision rated a 0.4/2.

The CW did a 0.2/1. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow rated a 0.3 and Arrow a 0.2, both dramas flat.