Primetime Ratings: NBA Playoffs Tops NHL Stanley Cup

The NBA Playoffs on ABC dominated Tuesday night, despite stiff competition from game six of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs on NBC.

Game three of the NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Orlando Magic drew a 4.7 rating/12 share from 9-11 p.m. ET, according to preliminary Nielsen fast nationals. The game went long and was decided in the final few seconds, so final national ratings will likely be higher. On NBC, game six of the Stanley Cup playoffs between the Detroit Red Wings and Pittsburgh Penguins drew a 2.3/5.

Jimmy Kimmel's pregame special and the NBA pregame show combined for a 3.3/11 to get things started for ABC at 8 p.m. The NHL on NBC finished second with a 1.9/6 while a rerun of NCIS on CBS drew a 1.8/6. A rerun of House on Fox drew a 1.3/4 while a rerun of 90210 on The CW delivered a .5/2.

At 9 p.m. CBS drew a 2.1/6 with a rerun of The Mentalist while Fox drew a 1.4/4 with a new Mental. The CW had a new Hitched or Ditched which drew a .6/2, though it had its largest total audience yet with 1.5 million viewers. The NBA on ABC drew a 4/11 while the NHL on NBC drew a 2.3/6.

At 10 p.m. CBS earned a 1.9/5 with 48 Hours Mystery. The NBA drew a 4.4/12 and the NHL a 2.5/7.

The night was a slam dunk win for ABC, which drew a 3.9/11 for the night, followed by NBC with a 2.2/6, CBS with a 1.9/6, Fox with a 1.4/4 and The CW with a .5/2.