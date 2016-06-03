Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Leads ABC

ABC slammed the broadcast competition Thursday, posting a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, thanks to a strong showing from the NBA Finals. ABC’s share was 18. It was a Game 1 record for ABC, with a lead in from Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night at 2.9 and NBA Countdown at 3.1.

The game started before primetime in the Pacific and ended after prime in the East.

CBS was runner up at 1.0/3 despite airing repeats throughout prime.

Fox scored a 0.8/3, with Bones up 13% 0.9 and American Grit up 40% at 0.7.

NBC did a 0.5/2, with Strong at 0.6, down a tenth, and two hours of Game of Silence at 0.4, down 43% from its last airing.

On The CW, a repeat of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow led into Beauty and the Beast at 0.2; the latter closed to a 0.2 last fall, and had opened at 0.3 a year ago.