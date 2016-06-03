NBA Finals Opener Does Record 13.1 Rating on ABC

The dream matchup of the NBA finals sparked a 13.1 overnight rating on ABC, according to Nielsen’s overnights, breaking its Game 1 record set last year. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers are competing for the championship, with superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James squaring off on the court.

The Warriors took Game 1.

ABC's previous Game 1 final high was 2015’s 12.9; that series featured the same two teams. The 2014 Game 1, between the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs, scored a 10.4.

ESPN said the opener was the most-watched NBA game ever on mobile platform WatchESPN, with an average minute audience of 347,000.

Game 1 delivered a 32.8 rating on ABC in the San Francisco market, and a 36.0 in Cleveland.

Game 2 tips off June 5.