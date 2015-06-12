Primetime Ratings: NBA Finals Continue to Climb for ABC

The 2015 NBA Finals continued to net major ratings for ABC, as the network led Thursday with an overall 5.3 rating/18 share with adults 18-49 in primetime, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

Game 4, which saw the Golden State Warriors even the series at 2-2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers drew 19.8 million total viewers, the most for the series and up 6% over Tuesday's Game 3. The game also rose 4% among the demo to a 7.6 rating. Earlier, Jimmy Kimmel Live: Game Night drew a 1.4 rating and NBA Countdown posted a 2.2.

Fox was in second with a 1.2/4. Bones wrapped its 10th season with a 1.1, even with last week, while Wayward Pines rose a tenth to a 1.2.

On NBC (0.8/3), Dateline scored a 1.2, up a tenth while Aquarius rose 14% to a 0.8. Hannibal earned a series-low 0.5, down 29% from its premiere last week.

The CW (0.3/1) returned Beauty and the Beast for its third season to a 0.3, even with last year’s debut. The iHeartRadio Summer Pool Party was even with last year’s show with a 0.3.

CBS aired repeats.