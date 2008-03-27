Primetime Ratings: Most Votes of Season for American Idol

Fox won Wednesday night in the 18-49 demo with a 6.8 rating/19 share in the demo and a 9.7/25 for American Idol from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

Some 25 million people tuned in to see Chikezie check out of the singing competition, with more than 30 million votes cast in the latest vote-off round -- the most votes of the season, according to the show.

In the "Fox, then everybody else" ratings competition, ABC was second with a 2 rating/5 share in the demo, led by Wife Swap at 8 p.m. with a 2.3/7.

CBS and NBC tied at a less-than-stellar 1.8/5. CBS' best showing came from Big Brother, with a 2.1/6 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. NBC did best from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. with a 2.4/6 for Law & Order.

The CW was fifth with a 1.2/3, getting a solid 1.7/5 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. for fourth place in the time period ahead of a repeat of L&O: Criminal Intent on NBC.