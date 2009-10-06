Primetime Ratings: More Trouble For ‘Trauma'

NBC's Trauma continued to struggle in its second week, earning just a 1.8/4 with 5.5 million viewers and finishing fourth in the 9 p.m. time slot Monday night. That comes after a disappointing 2.3/6 debut on Sept. 28.

Elsewhere, Fox's drama duo House and Lie To Me propelled the network to a first place finish on the night. House led the 8 p.m. hour with a 5.1/13 and 13.1 million viewers, though that was down from last week's 5.7/15 and 14.4 million viewers. ABC's Dancing With the Stars earned a 3.7/9 and was first in viewers with 17.1 million. CBS' How I Met Your Mother (3.4/9) and Accidentally On Purpose (2.8/7) averaged a 3.1/8 on the hour. NBC's Heroes was next at 2.3/6. The CW finished fifth with a 1.0/3 for One Tree Hill.

At 9, CBS moved into first with comedies Two and a Half Men (4.3/10) and Big Bang Theory (4.5/10) delivering a 4.4/10 for the hour. The second hour of Dancing With the Stars was second at 4.2/10 and the most-watched hour of primetime, with 18.5 million viewers tuning in. Lie To Me on Fox was third with a 3.0/7. Trauma was next, followed by the CW's Gossip Girl at 1.1/2.

At 10, CBS stayed in first with a 3.9/10 for CSI: Miami. ABC's Castle was second with a 3.0/7. The Jay Leno Show on NBC turned in a 1.4/4.

Fox won the night overall with a 4.1/10. CBS was second at 3.8/9, followed closely by ABC at 3.6/9. ABC was first in viewers with 15.7 million. NBC came in fourth with a 1.8/4. The CW finished fifth at 1.0/3.