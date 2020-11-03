Primetime Ratings Monday: ‘The Voice’ Leads NBC to Win

NBC won the Monday ratings battle, with The Voice leading the way for the network. NBC got a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That beat ABC’s 0.7/4.

The Voice got a level 1.0 from 8 to 10 p.m. and a Saturday Night Live special a 0.6.

On ABC, Dancing with the Stars fell 30% to 0.7 from 8 to 10 p.m. and the season premiere of The Good Doctor rated a 0.6. The Good Doctor opened at 1.0 last year and 1.4 the season before.

Univision was next at 0.4/2. Medicos had a 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras a 0.4, the pair both up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion got a flat 0.3.

CBS got a 0.3/2 and Fox a 0.3/1. On CBS, a The Price is Right prime special posted a 0.6 and was followed by reruns.

Fox had L.A.’s Finest at 0.3 and Filthy Rich at 0.2, both off a tenth from last week.

The CW and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. On CW, a Whose Line Is It Anyway? repeat led into Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a flat 0.2.

Telemundo had El Domo del Dinero down a tenth for a 0.1 and Todo Por Mi Hija at a flat 0.3, then Falsa Identidad cut in half at 0.1.