Primetime Ratings: Monday Nationals Released, ABC on Top

The long-delayed Nielsen ratings have been released for Monday night and ABC’s Dancing With the Stars topped the list and gave ABC the primetime win.

A two-hour episode of Dancing led the night with a 4.8/13 rating from 8-10. House on Fox earned a 4.6/13 at 8, followed by CBS’ comedies Big Bang Theory (3.4/10) and How I Met Your Mother (3.6/9). NBC’s Deal Or No Deal earned a 1.2/3. Gossip Girl on the CW was fifth at 1.2/3.

At 9, Two and a Half Men earned a 5.0/12 for CBS while Rules of Engagement pulled a 4.1/10 in the 9:30 half hour. Fox’s 24 came in at 3.3/8. NBC’s Medium was next at 2.2/6. One Tree Hill on the CW was fifth at 1.1/3.

At 10, CBS took the lead with CSI: Miami earning a 4.0/11. ABC’s Castle earned a 2.8/7.

Overall for the night, ABC was tops at 4.2/11. CBS and ABC tied for second at 4.0, though CBS earned a slightly higher share (10.6 to 10.3). NBC was fourth at 1.9/5. The CW finished fifth at 1.1/3.