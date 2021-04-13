Primetime Ratings Monday: 'Idol' and 'Voice' Share Title

ABC and NBC tied for the top spot in ratings Monday. ABC had American Idol and NBC had The Voice, as both networks posted a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share.

Behind them were CBS and Univision, both at 0.4/3.

American Idol grew 17% to 0.7 across two hours on ABC and led into a Rebel repeat.

On NBC, two hours of The Voice also got a 0.7, virtually level with last week. Debris did a flat 0.4.

CBS had The Neighborhood at 0.6 and Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.5, both down a tenth from their last new airing. All Rise and Bull both scored their usual 0.4s. Last Monday was the March Madness final on CBS.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe and Te Acuerdas De Mi at 0.4, La Rosa level and Te Acuerdas up a tenth. La Hija Del Embajador earned a flat 0.3.

Fox and Telemundo both notched a 0.3/2. Fox had a 9-1-1 rerun and the America’s Most Wanted finale got a flat 0.3.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos, La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida all got a 0.3, Exatlon and Buscando level and La Suerte up a tenth.

The CW earned a 0.2/1. All American scored a 0.2 and Black Lightning a 0.1, both down a tenth from their last new episode.