Primetime Ratings Monday: CBS Wins With March Madness Final

CBS was the big winner in Monday prime, with the NCAA basketball final, Baylor versus Gonzaga, putting up a husky number. CBS posted a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. In a distant second was NBC at 0.6/4.

CBS started prime with a repeat of The Neighborhood, then Championship Central did a 1.1. The game, tipping off at 9:20 p.m. ET, scored a 3.3 from 9:30 to 11 as Baylor took the title. At its high point, close to 14 million watched.

Last year’s March Madness tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic. Two years ago, the final, Texas Tech versus Virginia in an overtime barnburner, did a 4.4.

NBC had The Voice at 0.7 and 0.8 across two hours, up a tick from last week’s 0.7, and Debris went up 33% to 0.4.

ABC got a 0.5/3. American Idol lost 14% for a 0.6 across two hours and led into a Good Doctor rerun.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated a 0.3/2. Fox had a 9-1-1 rerun and America’s Most Wanted at a flat 0.3.

Telemundo had Exatlon Estados Unidos at a flat 0.3 and La Suerte De Loli down 33% to 0.2, then Buscando A Frida up 50% to 0.3.

Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe at 0.4, Te Acuerdas De Mi down a tenth for a 0.3 and La Hija Del Embajador at a flat 0.3.

The CW had a 0.1/1 with Superman & Lois reruns.