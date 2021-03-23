Primetime Ratings Monday: CBS on Top With College Hoops

CBS won the Monday ratings contest, with March Madness action pacing the net to a big win. CBS had a 1.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 8 share. NBC was runner-up at 0.7/4.

CBS had LSU-Michigan, then USC-Kansas.

NBC had two hours of The Voice down 25% to 0.8 and drama Debris at a flat 0.4.

ABC did a 0.6/4. Two hours of American Idol rated a 0.7, down a tenth from Sunday’s two hours, and The Good Doctor was also down a tenth at 0.5.

Fox and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. Fox had a 9-1-1 rerun and America’s Most Wanted at a flat 0.4.

On Univision, Vencer El Desamor got a 0.5 and Te Acuerdas De Mi a 0.4, both up a tenth, then La Hija Del Embajador tallied a level 0.3.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/2. Exatlon Estados Unidos lost 33% for a 0.2 and La Suerte De Loli and Buscando A Frida notched a flat 0.3 apiece.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Bulletproof got a flat 0.1 and led into a Black Lightning rerun.