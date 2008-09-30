Primetime Ratings: Monday Belongs to CBS

CBS won its second Monday night in a row in the 18-49 demo, making it two-for-two in the new season.

But it was close: CBS averaged a 3.9/10, just edging out ABC with a 3.8/10 in the overnights, which don't include what is now a hefty time-shifted viewing number.

CBS was led by Two and a Half Men with a 4.7/11 but also got a strong performance from CSI: Miami, which easily won its 10 p.m.-11 p.m. time period with a 4.3/11. Last week was CBS' first Monday night 18-49 win since 2002.

ABC scored with two hours’ worth of Dancing with the Stars (4.5/12) but lost ground with Boston Legal, which recorded a 2.3/6.

NBC was third with a 3.2/8, topped by Heroes with a 4.4/10, good enough for second place from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. behind Dancing.

Fox was fourth with a 2/5, just edging out The CW at a 1/9/5.

The ratings and shares for all of the networks were down from the week before with the exception of The CW, which saw its rating climb from a 1.5 last week.