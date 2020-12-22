Primetime Ratings Monday: ABC Wins With Booming ‘Bachelorette’
Lots of repeats on the competing nets
ABC won the Monday ratings race, with The Bachelorette leading the way. ABC scored a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. That easily beat the 0.3/2 put up by CBS, NBC and Univision.
The Bachelorette season finale is Dec. 22. It got a 1.2 across two hours, up from last week’s 1.0 and 0.9. The Bachelorette led into a rerun of CMA Country Christmas.
Ratings were weak on the competition. CBS had comedy repeats and Kid of the Year at 0.2, then a Bull rerun.
NBC had reruns of Dr. Seuss’s The Grinch Musical and Weakest Link.
On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor down 20% to 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras at a flat 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion off 33% to 0.2.
Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. Fox had Next up a tenth for a 0.2 and a Cosmos: Possible Worlds repeat.
On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija down 25% to 0.3. Falsa Identidad got a level 0.2.
The CW rated a 0.1/1. Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer and Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown both got a 0.1.
