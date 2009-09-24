Primetime Ratings: 'Modern Family,' 'Cougar Town' Premieres Start Strong

RELATED:Super Start For CBS Premieres

‘House' Tops Night of Premieres

ABC’s Wednesday night comedies Modern Family and Cougar Town fared well, winning their respective time slots for an even finish with CBS for the night in the 18-49 demographic.



CBS, with its powerful crime lineup that included season premieres of Criminal Minds and CSI:NY prevailed among total viewers averaging 12.5 million for the night to ABC’s 11.8 million, according to preliminary data supplied by Nielsen Media Research. But both networks finished the night with a 3.5 rating/10 share in the demo.



ABC’s Dancing With the Stars led an anemic 8 p.m. hour with a 3.2/10 averaging 14.9 million viewers, down from its season premiere on Monday. Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance was second in the hour with a 2.5/8 and 5.6 million viewers. The return of CBS comedies The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.3/7) and Gary Unmarried (2.4/7) kept CBS in the game while NBC’s new medical drama Mercy managed a 2.3/7 with 8.2 million viewers putting it behind only Dancing With the Stars for total viewers. The CW’s America’s Next Top Model finished the hour with a 1.3/4 and 2.8 million total viewers.



Modern Family won its 9 p.m. time slot in the demo with a 4.3/12 and 12.7 million viewers. At 9:30 p.m., Cougar Town posted a 4.3/11 with 11.4 million. CBS’ Criminal Minds was second in the demo for the time period behind ABC’s comedies, with a 4.2/11, but led in total viewers with 15.4 million. Fox’s Glee built on its So You Think You Can Dance lead-in with a 3/8 and 6.6 million total viewers. The CW’s The Beautiful Life finished the hour with a dismal .5/1, barely managing to crack 1 million viewers.



At 10 p.m. ABC’s Eastwick could not hang on to its Cougar Town lead-in, eking out a 3/8 with 8.5 million viewers. But that was enough to put it over NBC’s The Jay Leno Show which finished the hour with a 2/5 and 6.4 million viewers. CBS’ CSI:NY finished the hour on top in the demo (4/11) and total viewers (14.5 million).