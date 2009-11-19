Primetime Ratings: 'Minds' Powers CBS Victory in Ratings

CBS has captured the third Wednesday of November in key demos behind a strong performance by Criminal MInds and solid numbers for the net's other shows. ABC's comedy block also looked good, led by Modern Family.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen, CBS opened well with comedies The New Adventures of Old Christine (2.2/7 in 18-49, 7.5 million viewers overall) and Gary Unmarried (2.5/7 in 18-49, 7.2 million viewers overall), with the former drawing its best numbers since its season premiere and the latter its best in about a year. Criminal Minds (3.7/9 in 18-49, 13.5 million viewers overall) followed by winning the 9 o'clock hour in all key broad measures, as did CSI: NY at 10 o'clock (3.2/9 in 18-49, 13.7 million viewers overall).

