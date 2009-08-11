Primetime Ratings: ‘Millionaire,' ‘Dating in the Dark' Stay Even on ABC

The second primetime episode of ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire didn't see a ratings uptick Monday night, remaining at 1.5/5, the same number it earned for Sunday night's primetime return. It's follow-up, Dating in the Dark, delivered a 1.7/5, up slightly from last week (1.6/5). Both shows finished second in their hour behind CBS comedy reruns.

In the 8 p.m. hour, How I Met Your Mother (1.6/6) and Rules of Engagement (1.8/6) pulled a 1.7/6 for CBS. Millionaire was next at 1.5/5 but did draw the most viewers for the hour with 7.2 million. NBC and Fox tied for third at 1.3/4. NBC aired Great American Road Trip while Fox countered with the opening hour of the Teen Choice Awards. A rerun of One Tree Hill on the CW earned a 0.3/1.

At 9 CBS aired reruns of Two and a Half Men (2.4/7) and The Big Bang Theory (2.7/7) was the top-rated hour on the night with a 2.5/7 and 8.5 million viewers. ABC's Dating in the Dark scored a 1.7/5. The second hour of the Teen Choice Awards rose to 1.5/4 while NBC dropped to 1.2/3 for Law & Order: Criminal Intent. A rerun of Gossip Girl was fifth for the CW at 0.3/1.

CSI: Miami drew a 1.7/5 for CBS at 10. NBC was just behind at 1.6/5 with Dateline. A rerun of ABC's Castle came in at 1.0/3.

CBS won the night with a 2.0/6 and was first in viewers with 6.8 million. ABC and Fox tied for second at 1.4/4. NBC was fourth with a 1.3/4. The CW finished fifth with a 0.3/1.